Proactiv Marketer To Pay Up To $8.5M Over Auto Renewals

Law360 (February 4, 2019, 6:13 PM EST) -- Guthy-Renker LLC will pay $1.2 million in penalties and up to $7.3 million in restitution to end a suit brought in state court by California municipalities on behalf of consumers who...

To view the full article, register now.