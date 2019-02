FullBeauty Wins Quick OK For $900M Ch. 11 Plan

Law360 (February 4, 2019, 7:46 PM EST) -- Plus-size clothing company FullBeauty Brands Inc. saw its $900 million prepackaged Chapter 11 plan approved Monday in a New York bankruptcy court, less than 24 hours after it submitted its bankruptcy...

