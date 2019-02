HFF Secures $36.6M To Finance Ohio Warehouse Portfolio

Law360 (February 5, 2019, 8:40 PM EST) -- Holliday Fenoglio Fowler LP said on Tuesday that it has arranged $36.6 million in acquisition financing for a two-building, Class A bulk warehouse portfolio totaling approximately 720,000 square feet in Ohio....

