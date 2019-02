CVS-Aetna Merger Deal Still Has Holes, Patient Group Says

Law360 (February 6, 2019, 4:19 PM EST) -- The AIDS Healthcare Foundation told a D.C. federal court Tuesday that it is “profoundly troubled” by the U.S. Department of Justice’s remedies for CVS Health Corp.’s $69 billion acquisition of Aetna...

