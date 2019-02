Clifford Chance Reps Tyson In $340M Deal For BRF Assets

Law360 (February 7, 2019, 5:50 PM EST) -- Tyson Foods Inc., led by Clifford Chance LP, said Thursday it will shell out $340 million to take over the Thai and European business of Brazil’s BRF S.A., as the food...

To view the full article, register now.