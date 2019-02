Krupnick Campbell Attys Launch New Fla. Med Mal Firm

Law360 (February 12, 2019, 8:05 PM EST) -- Four attorneys at Florida personal injury firm Krupnick Campbell Malone Buser Slama Hancock & Liberman PA have branched out on their own and set up a new firm, Liberman Cabrera Thompson...

To view the full article, register now.