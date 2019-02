Gannett Faces Proxy Fight After Snubbed $1.4B Offer

Law360 (February 7, 2019, 9:01 PM EST) -- Gannett Co. Inc. confirmed Thursday that hedge fund-backed newspaper chain MNG Enterprises Inc. intends to nominate directors for election at the USA Today publisher’s 2019 annual shareholder meeting, days after the...

To view the full article, register now.