Taxation With Representation: Sullivan, Stroock, Vinson

Law360 (February 8, 2019, 6:43 PM EST) -- In this week’s Taxation With Representation, SunTrust and BB&T merge in a $66 billion deal, Ultimate Software is snapped up by a Hellman & Freidman-led investor group for $11 billion and...

To view the full article, register now.