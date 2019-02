Visa Tops Mastercard With £247M Earthport Offer

Law360 (February 8, 2019, 7:05 PM EST) -- Earthport PLC on Friday said Visa has increased its offer for the company to £247 million ($319.5 million), topping Mastercard Inc.'s £233 million offer for the financial services and payment platform, which was...

To view the full article, register now.