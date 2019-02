Colgate Dodges Philly Talc Suit Just Before Trial Kickoff

Law360 (February 8, 2019, 5:05 PM EST) -- A Philadelphia judge agreed Thursday afternoon to throw out claims against Colgate-Palmolive Co. alleging that asbestos-laden talcum powder had caused a woman's mesothelioma, just one day before a trial was expected...

