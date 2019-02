Covington Snags Ex-Wilson Sonsini Tech M&A Pro In Calif.

Law360 (February 13, 2019, 7:20 PM EST) -- Covington & Burling LLP has added a mergers and acquisitions specialist from Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC to boost Covington’s tech-related M&A practice as a partner in the San Francisco...

To view the full article, register now.