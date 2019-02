'Scabby The Rat' Can Be Chased Out Of Wis. Town: 7th Circ.

Law360 (February 14, 2019, 8:55 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit showed little Valentine’s Day love for Scabby the Rat on Thursday when it ruled that a Wisconsin town could use its signage ban to deflate the long-recognizable symbol...

To view the full article, register now.