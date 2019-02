Cochlear Targets US Rival In Patent Suit Over Hearing Implant

Law360, Boston (February 19, 2019, 5:34 PM EST) -- Australian hearing aid giant Cochlear Ltd. hit a Massachusetts company, MED-EL Corp., with a patent infringement suit Monday in federal court, claiming its U.S.-based rival ripped off technology related to Cochlear's...

To view the full article, register now.