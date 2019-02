Greenberg Traurig Snags Former Orrick Litigator

Law360 (February 27, 2019, 8:52 PM EST) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP has announced that it hired an experienced litigator who has worked on complex energy-related commercial disputes and is a former founding partner of Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP's office...

