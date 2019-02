3 Firms Steer Qlik’s $560M Deal For Data Co. Attunity

Law360 (February 21, 2019, 3:52 PM EST) -- Private equity-owned visual analytics company Qlik Technologies Inc. said Thursday it will take over data integration and management firm Attunity Ltd. in a $560 million deal, with Kirkland & Ellis LLP...

To view the full article, register now.