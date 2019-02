Feds Doubt Need For 2 Trials In Exxon Mobil's $1.35B Tax Row

Law360 (February 25, 2019, 7:39 PM EST) -- The federal government welcomed Exxon Mobil Corp.’s request to extend a deadline to produce documents in a $1.35 billion tax refund dispute Monday, but disagreed that a trial, or even two, might...

To view the full article, register now.