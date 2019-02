5th Circ. Delays Nixing Chesapeake Award After Arbitrator DQ

Law360 (February 25, 2019, 4:41 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit on Monday agreed to put on hold the invalidation an arbitral award in a dispute over fees that a Chesapeake Energy subsidiary charged the U.S. arm of a Chinese state-owned oil company...

To view the full article, register now.