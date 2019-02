Boehringer Must Show How IP 'Thicket' Blocked Humira Rival

Law360 (February 25, 2019, 5:39 PM EST) -- Boehringer Ingelheim must hand over its launch plans for a biosimilar version of AbbVie Inc.’s hugely popular immunosuppressant Humira, a Delaware magistrate judge has ruled in a patent infringement case, finding...

To view the full article, register now.