Deals Rumor Mill: Petrobras, ArcLight Capital, CVC Capital

Law360 (February 26, 2019, 7:31 PM EST) -- Caixa Economica Federal is nearing a deal to sell off a stake in Petroleo Brasileiro, Reuters reported Tuesday. Citing anonymous sources, the outlet said the Brazilian state-owned bank’s plans to sell...

To view the full article, register now.