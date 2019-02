Ex-Charity Boss Accused Of Pensions Fraud Gets Court Date

Law360, London (February 28, 2019, 1:15 PM GMT) -- The former head of a disability charity accused of defrauding the organization’s retirement fund out of more than £250,000 ($332,000) will appear before magistrates next month, the U.K.'s increasingly robust pensions...

To view the full article, register now.