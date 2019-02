Sterling REIT Buys DC Retail Center From Regency For $40M

Law360 (February 28, 2019, 4:05 PM EST) -- Florida-based Sterling Organization, a retail-focused private equity real estate investment firm, said Thursday that it has agreed to buy a 118,326-square-foot shopping center in Washington, D.C., for $40 million.



Sterling Organization...

