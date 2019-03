Funding Dispute Threatens To Scuttle Rehab Co.'s Ch. 11 Plan

Law360, Wilmington (February 28, 2019, 7:11 PM EST) -- Addiction treatment facility network EBH Topco LLC’s buyer, post-petition lender and plan sponsor — risking a delay in the plan’s consummation — continued to dispute on Thursday that it must fund...

To view the full article, register now.