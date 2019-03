Chancery Sees No Reason To Hear $1B KPMG Negligence Suit

Law360, Wilmington (March 1, 2019, 4:11 PM EST) -- A Delaware Chancery Court turned down a $1.1 billion negligent misrepresentation suit against KPMG and its affiliates Thursday, finding that creditors and bondholders picked the wrong venue to litigate over losses...

