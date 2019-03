Labor Dept. Affirms H-2A Cert. Denial For Fla. Citrus Co.

Law360 (March 4, 2019, 7:35 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor has affirmed the denial of H-2A labor certification for a Florida citrus harvesting contractor seeking to hire 60 farmworkers, finding that the employer’s need for the...

To view the full article, register now.