Wavecrest Closes Tech-Focused Fund With $190M

Law360 (March 5, 2019, 3:19 PM EST) -- Technology and software-focused growth equity firm Wavecrest Growth Partners said Tuesday that it has closed its first fund with more than $190 million in commitments, steered by Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve...

To view the full article, register now.