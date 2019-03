'My Cousin Vinny' Lesson Paid Off For NLRB, DC Circ. Says

Law360 (March 5, 2019, 6:12 PM EST) -- A “My Cousin Vinny”-style cross-examination of a California nursing facility supervisor who said she saw workers asleep on the job torpedoed her credibility, the D.C. Circuit said Tuesday, backing the National...

To view the full article, register now.