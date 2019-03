Winn-Dixie Asks Court Not To Kill Mushroom Price-Fix Suit

Law360 (March 6, 2019, 6:54 PM EST) -- A mushroom-farming cooperative shouldn’t be allowed to duck a suit accusing it of participating in a plot to fix the price of fresh Agaricus mushrooms, southern supermarket chains Bi-Lo and Winn-Dixie...

To view the full article, register now.