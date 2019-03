Davis Polk-Led Medical Device Biz Debuts With $97M IPO

Law360 (March 7, 2019, 5:23 PM EST) -- Venture capital-backed medical device manufacturer ShockWave Medical Inc. began trading Thursday, one day after the company snagged $96.9 million from an initial public offering steered by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP....

