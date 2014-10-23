Cooperation Lets Pharma IT Pro Duck Jail In $94M Theft Case

Law360, Philadelphia (August 5, 2019, 7:40 PM EDT) -- A former IT professional for a New York-based drug refund company managed to avoid prison during a sentencing hearing on Monday, with the judge citing his cooperation with prosecutors in convicting his boss over a scheme to steal tens of millions of dollars that should have gone to customers. In a departure from sentencing guidelines that could have left Ronald Carlino facing as much as two years in prison after he copped to conspiracy and other charges as part of an indictment he faced alongside the CEO and CFO of Devos Ltd., U.S. District Judge Petrese Tucker agreed to a three-year...

