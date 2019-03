3 Firms Steer Nvidia's $6.9B Network Computing Co. Buy

Law360 (March 11, 2019, 4:55 PM EDT) -- Nvidia Corp. on Monday said it will take over computing solutions provider Mellanox Technologies in a $6.9 billion deal, with Jones Day LLP steering the buyer and Latham & Watkins LLP...

To view the full article, register now.