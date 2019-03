EPA Biofuel Rulings Are Bulletproof, Small Refiners Say

Law360 (March 12, 2019, 3:06 PM EDT) -- Refiners granted small-refinery exemptions from the Renewable Fuel Standard by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency told the D.C. Circuit that a coalition of ethanol and biofuel producers have no legal basis...

To view the full article, register now.