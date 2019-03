Whirlpool Can’t ‘Micromanage’ $1B Deal Approval, Nidec Says

Law360 (March 13, 2019, 6:11 PM EDT) -- Whirlpool should not have sued Nidec over dragging its heels when the company is fulfilling its legal obligations to do all it can to obtain antitrust clearance for a $1.08 billion deal to...

To view the full article, register now.