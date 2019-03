Dum Dums Wins Ban On New Tootsie Packaging

Law360 (March 13, 2019, 2:27 PM EDT) -- The maker of Dum Dums lollipops won a preliminary injunction Wednesday barring rival Tootsie from selling its competing mini lollies in look-alike red bags.



A California federal judge ruled that Spangler...

To view the full article, register now.