Fired Firm Due Fees For Work On $1.1M Wrongful Death Case

Law360 (March 13, 2019, 7:39 PM EDT) -- Law firm Koch Parafinczuk Wolf Susen, which was fired midway through litigating a wrongful death auto collision suit that ended in a $1.1 million settlement, can recover fees for the work it...

To view the full article, register now.