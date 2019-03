AVID Property Makes $197M Unsolicited Offer For Villa World

Law360 (March 14, 2019, 3:17 PM EDT) -- AVID Property Group Australia Pty. Ltd. has made an unsolicited offer to buy Australian real estate firm Villa World Ltd. for A$279 million ($197 million), Villa World announced Thursday.



AVID Property...

To view the full article, register now.