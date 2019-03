Chancery OKs Rent-A-Center Walkaway From $1.4B Merger

Law360 (March 14, 2019, 3:52 PM EDT) -- Rent-A-Center won court clearance Thursday to walk away from a $1.4 billion contract for Vintage Capital Management to buy the rent-to-own company, in a Delaware Chancery Court ruling that Vintage “simply...

To view the full article, register now.