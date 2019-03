Gov't Owes $4.4M In Fees After Losing $200K Patent Row

Law360 (March 18, 2019, 8:02 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Court of Federal Claims judge on Monday tacked on nearly $4.4 million in fees and costs to a since-deceased inventor's $200,000 win on claims that the federal government infringed...

To view the full article, register now.