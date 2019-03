FCA Fines UBS £27.6M For Transaction Reporting Failures

Law360, London (March 19, 2019, 2:18 PM GMT) -- The U.K.'s financial services watchdog slapped UBS with a £27.6 million ($36.61 million) fine Tuesday for failing to adequately report more than 100 million trades over the course of a decade,...

