Haynes And Boone Steers Blucora's $180M Buy Of 1st Global

Law360 (March 19, 2019, 4:01 PM EDT) -- Tax and financial services provider Blucora Inc. on Tuesday said it will take over tax-focused wealth management business 1st Global in a $180 million deal, with Haynes and Boone LLP steering...

To view the full article, register now.