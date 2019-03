11th Circ. OKs Sanctions Against Firm For 'Reckless' Filings

Law360 (March 19, 2019, 10:14 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal court did not err when it ordered a law firm to pay over $400,000 in sanctions after finding that it “recklessly” filed “frivolous” labor lawsuits and knowingly withheld discovery...

