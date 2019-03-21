By Stuart Coleman, Janna Manes, Nicole Runyan, Robert Plaze and Will Tuttle March 21, 2019, 2:53 PM EDTLaw360 (March 21, 2019, 2:53 PM EDT) -- On Feb. 28, 2019, the staff of the Division of Investment Management of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission issued a no-action letter[1] permitting the board of directors of a registered...
How The SEC Eased In-Person Director Voting Rules
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login