EU Clears $6.4B Marsh-JLT Merger With Antitrust Fixes

Law360, London (March 22, 2019, 5:02 PM GMT) -- The European Commission said Friday that it has approved plans by Marsh & McLennan to buy its rival broking giant Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group for $6.4 billion, on the condition that...

To view the full article, register now.