Mintz Nabs Ex-Perkins Coie Securities Pro In Calif.

Law360 (March 28, 2019, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC has hired a former Perkins Coie LLP white collar and securities veteran who has experience defending companies and executives in government and regulatory...

