Tufts Hires Ex-US Atty To Review Purdue, Sackler Influence

Law360 (March 25, 2019, 10:35 PM EDT) -- Tufts University has hired a former U.S. attorney to investigate contributions made to the school from Purdue Pharma and its controlling owners, the Sackler family, who have been named in numerous...

To view the full article, register now.