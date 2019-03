Cephalon, Mylan, Ranbaxy Ink Combined $65.8M Provigil Deal

Law360 (March 26, 2019, 11:03 PM EDT) -- Proposed consumer classes have reached a $65.8 million deal in a suit claiming Mylan and Ranbaxy participated in pay-for-delay deals with Cephalon to prevent the sale of generic versions of the...

To view the full article, register now.