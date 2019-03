FCA Fines Goldman Sachs £34.3M For Reporting Failures

Law360, London (March 28, 2019, 10:47 AM GMT) -- Goldman Sachs International has been fined £34.3 million ($45 million) after misreporting more than 220 million transactions in breach of the European Union’s securities rulebook, the U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority said...

