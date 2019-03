Del. Jury Clears Teva In $41M Orexo Drug Patent Suit

Law360 (March 29, 2019, 7:48 PM EDT) -- A Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd. subsidiary did not infringe Orexo AB's opioid addiction treatment drug Zubsolv with two generic drugs, a Delaware federal jury ruled Friday, after a five-day trial over Orexo's...

To view the full article, register now.