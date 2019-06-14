Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

In Case You Missed It: Hottest Firms And Stories On Law360

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 11:56 PM EDT) -- For those who missed out, here's a look back at the law firms, stories and expert analyses that generated the most buzz on Law360 last week.

10 Most Mentioned Firms

1. Kirkland & Ellis LLP

2. Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP

3. Latham & Watkins LLP

4. Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP

5. Sidley Austin LLP

6. Jones Day

6. Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP

6. Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP

9. Arnold & Porter 

9. Covington & Burling LLP 

10 Most Read Articles

1. 3 Ways Law Firms Can Combat Attorney Burnout

The World Health Organization recently...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies