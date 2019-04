Amazon Fights Williams-Sonoma's Counterfeit Webpage Suit

Law360, San Francisco (April 2, 2019, 10:05 PM EDT) -- Amazon urged a California federal judge Tuesday to toss allegations that it uses a “counterfeit” Williams-Sonoma webpage to mislead customers into thinking Williams-Sonoma endorses product resellers, arguing that Amazon can’t be...

To view the full article, register now.