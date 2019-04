FCC Needs Dedicated Robocall Unit, Rosenworcel Says

Law360 (April 3, 2019, 7:03 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission should add a unit to specifically tackle the scourge of robocalls, FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel told a House subcommittee Wednesday.



Unsolicited, automated calls are the subject of...

To view the full article, register now.